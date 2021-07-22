LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.1 million.
The bank, based in Lowell, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $42 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40 million, beating Street forecasts.
Enterprise Bancorp shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.38, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.
