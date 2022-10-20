LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $12 million.
The bank, based in Lowell, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $46.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBTC
