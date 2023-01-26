LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.3 million.
The Lowell, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $42.7 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $170.3 million.
