Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), the entrepreneurship program at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, is now accepting applications for its Cohort 7. Entrepreneurs with clean energy and climate technology innovations who can leverage Argonne’s resources are encouraged to apply.
CRI propels the next generation of energy entrepreneurs by helping them move their innovations to market. A new cohort is selected each year through an annual call for applications. This year, the application period is open through 5 p.m. Central on November 30, 2022. Those chosen for Cohort 7 will begin work in summer 2023. Any individual interested in developing a startup technology aligned with an Argonne research area is encouraged to apply.
“CRI is dedicated to inclusive innovation. We’re proud to have a diverse set of innovators who share their unique perspectives, bring new ideas, and provide valuable insights to all who participate,” said Deena Wright, CRI’s senior program specialist who works with the cohorts. “Our goal is to make sure the startups in our program graduate with a strong foundation of business knowledge, while also developing their technologies.”
Cohort 7 Fellowships
- Up to $110,000 per year for salary stipend, and $12,000 for travel plus moving expenses
- Benefits include healthcare, with family option
- Up to $220,000 for technical work at Argonne
- Extensive entrepreneurial training for first-time founders, plus ongoing programming
- Networking opportunities with business experts, investors, mentors, CRI cohorts, and corporate partners
- Mentorship and support from the CRI team, plus technical expertise from Argonne researchers
- Argonne takes no equity stake
“CRI helps startups bridge the gap between an early-stage technology and a viable business,” says Dick Co, CRI’s director. “This year, especially, we invite potential innovators who have climatech solutions in both decarbonization and adaptation like water tech to apply to the program. Working together, we can address the near- and long-term effects of climate change, while supporting innovation and job creation today.” Since its inaugural cohort graduated in 2019, CRI startups have created 585 jobs while raising over $371 million in funding.
