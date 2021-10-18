BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
Enveda Biosciences, a leading biotechnology company harnessing the power of nature’s chemistry to develop next-gen small molecule therapeutics, announced today the appointment of a new Chief Platform Officer (CPO), August Allen. The newly created position is designed to further scale and maximize Enveda’s proprietary drug discovery platform, drawing on skills that August honed during his five-year tenure at Recursion Pharmaceuticals.
“The CPO role is still relatively rare in biotech and pharma, but it makes perfect sense for our company, our technology, and this moment in time as we unleash the full potential of our drug discovery engine,” said Viswa Colluru, Enveda Founder and CEO. “While it’s hard to anticipate everything this position will entail, we have full confidence in August’s ability to drive our mission forward and simultaneously set a new standard for the emerging Tech-Bio field.”
Prior to joining Enveda Biosciences, August spent five years at Recursion Pharmaceuticals helping to establish, automate, and optimize the company’s high-throughput drug discovery platform. In his most recent role as Director of Product Management, he was responsible for developing and translating the company’s high-level strategic vision. This included creating internal applications and APIs for scientists to more deeply interrogate biological datasets and identify novel candidates.
“For me, this is a perfect fit,” said August. “It’s going to require all of my skills and more, but the mission is so meaningful and it allows me to once again join forces with Viswa. I’m excited to be a member of this incredible team.”
On the heels of its recent round of Series A funding, Enveda continues to expand its multi-disciplinary team, filling positions remotely (both nationally and internationally) and in its Boulder headquarters. More information on open positions can be found here: https://www.envedabio.com/careers/
About Enveda Biosciences
Enveda Biosciences is a biotechnology company building the first high-resolution chemical map of the natural world to tackle the toughest problems in drug discovery. Enveda’s platform is the world’s most advanced drug discovery search engine for dark chemical space, building on years of cutting-edge advancements at the intersection of metabolomics and machine learning. Complementing its breakthrough technology, Enveda’s team includes seasoned drug hunters with decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry working alongside world-leading data scientists. For more information on Enveda, visit envedabio.com.
