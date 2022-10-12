CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (”Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression and addiction disorders, today announced the presentation of results from its lead programs at the 6 th International Neurology & Brain Disorders Conference (INBC) to be held on October 24-26, 2022, in Orlando, Florida ( https://neurologycongress.com ). The Company’s poster presentations will demonstrate the comprehensive innovation processes behind the rapid development of a large library of new chemical entity (NCE) drug candidates encompassing significant structural diversity and exhibiting therapeutically relevant neuroactive properties.
Enveric’s first poster presentation, related to the EVM201 development program, describes the screening and pharmacological characterization of a portfolio of novel psilocin prodrugs, comprising of nine distinct prodrug classes. All molecules were rationally designed to achieve altered metabolic and pharmacokinetic properties with the intention of improving the drug-like properties and pharmacological profile of EVM201 drug candidates compared to the natural compound, psilocybin.
Dr. Peter Facchini, Chief Innovation Officer, stated, “We are pleased to share with the scientific community the results of our drug discovery program. We look forward to advancing this promising portfolio of molecules in support of our goal to develop improved and innovative mental health treatments for patients in need.”
Enveric’s second poster presentation, related to the EVM301 development program, describes the discovery and characterization of novel methods and tools to accelerate the future discovery of additional promising neuroactive drug candidates.
About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression and addiction disorders. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.
