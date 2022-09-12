BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--
Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva,” “our,” or “we”) today announced that the 2021 Schedule K-3 form, reflecting items of international tax relevance, is available online. Investors may access their Schedule K-3 form electronically using the link, Enviva Tax Package Support website, or by accessing the Investor Relations section of Enviva’s website at ir.envivabiomass.com and by clicking on K-1 & K-3 Tax Forms under the Resources Tab.
A limited number of investors (primarily foreign investors, investors computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return, and certain corporate and/or partnership investors) may need the detailed information disclosed on the Schedule K-3 form for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent the Schedule K-3 form is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.
All Schedule K-3 questions or changes can be directed to Tax Package Support at +1 (855) 839-4124, or made through the Tax Package Support website referenced above.
Enviva will not be issuing Schedule K-3 forms for years after 2021 as a result of its conversion from a master limited partnership to a corporation, which was completed on December 31, 2021.
About Enviva
Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.
To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005887/en/
CONTACT: Kate Walsh
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (240) 482-3856
investor.relations@envivabiomass.com
KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT FOREST PRODUCTS SUSTAINABILITY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY NATURAL RESOURCES
SOURCE: Enviva Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/12/2022 04:14 PM/DISC: 09/12/2022 04:14 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005887/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.