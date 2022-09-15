Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--
Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/
Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
This is Envoy’s second acquisition following a $111 million equity financing round in January that valued the company at $1.4B. Earlier this month, a team of engineers and designers from OfficeTogether joined Envoy to accelerate new ways of building for workspaces.
Building the enterprise-ready workplace platform
“We are strong believers that great experiences can exist in any industry. Facilities, physical security and property management products are no exception, but existing incumbents aren't spending the time to deliver solutions designed for usability," said Larry Gadea, Founder and CEO of Envoy. "The Worksphere team will be key in our ability to scale thoughtful design to highly-complex enterprises and bring industry-leading reliability and customizability to every product we build."
Envoy's workplace platform helps companies keep track of the nuanced logistics involved in operating hybrid workplaces. Workplace managers can feel confident security and compliance-related requirements are being met. The platform helps streamline processes that bring people together and improve the office experience. Workplace leaders also save time and money by having everything relevant to their location on one platform. This includes visitor check-in, desk and room booking, mailroom management, and real-time workplace analytics to make smart space decisions.
Interested in learning how CEO Larry Gadea decided to make the leap with Worksphere? Check out his blogpost about the acquisition.
About Envoy
Envoy is transforming modern workplaces for flexible work to bring people together so they can connect, collaborate, and thrive. Envoy’s workplace platform has redefined how companies welcome visitors, improve the employee experience, book desks and conference rooms, and manage deliveries in 16,000 locations around the globe by designing products for a flexible workplace experience. Companies like Slack, Pinterest, and Warby Parker rely on Envoy to create an unrivaled first impression and keep their offices secure and compliant.
For more information, please visit envoy.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/
CONTACT: April Marks
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE INTERNET PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE DELIVERY SERVICES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SECURITY RETAIL HUMAN RESOURCES
SOURCE: Envoy
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/15/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/15/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.