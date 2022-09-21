SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
Envoy, the fastest-evolving workplace platform, today announced Envoy Connect. Connect is a real-time communication layer for property managers to enable data sharing between their buildings and their tenants. Starting with visitor management, Envoy Connect allows live syncing of visitor information from the tenants upstairs to the security lobby downstairs. It connects everyone who sets foot in a building for a thoughtful, consistent, hassle-free experience.
The commercial real estate industry is looking to recover from record-low office occupancy triggered by Covid and the pending recession. To reinvigorate the market and attract new tenants, property managers are leaning into technology to deliver better hospitality for a world-class experience. They’re looking to stand out from competitors and help tenants increase their own occupancy.
Today, over 16,000 standalone offices around the world rely on Envoy’s workplace platform to bring people together. Envoy is now extending that same community-building focus to multi-tenant properties. Envoy Connect modernizes the way tenants communicate with their buildings. It starts with a unified visitor system that extends across portfolios. With a real-time, synchronized network, property managers are able to:
- Provide superior communication between tenants and the front lobby. For the first time ever, the lobby and tenant offices can sync information in real-time. When a tenant invites a guest or makes a last-minute scheduling change, the updates appear accurately in the lobby’s master log. Everyone knows who’s expected and when.
- Gain portfolio-wide insights into visitor foot traffic to make informed decisions. Visitor and vendor data is accessible across all tenants and properties. Use one dashboard to predict occupancy, space use, and risk of tenant churn.
- Enhance security by knowing who’s on property at all times. Envoy Connect is the only system that gives temporary credentials to approved visitors and handles the transition between the different security systems. Integrate with major access control players. Plus, for compliance or audit purposes, export any data from the dashboard.
- Automate the downstairs busy work. Envoy Connect supports a lobby kiosk that speeds up visitor registration and ensures only expected visitors and vendors are allowed upstairs.
"To stay competitive, property managers need to step up hospitality. No more jumping through hoops to get something as simple as a guest into the office. Improving the tenant and visitor experience is the lowest-risk, highest reward way to maintain an edge,” said Larry Gadea, Founder and CEO at Envoy. “The future of the office building starts by connecting everyone and everything. From the front desk all the way up to the tenants themselves – and connecting the tenants to each other and their employees. It’s important to build a community that can expand beyond one company or one floor.”
In January, Envoy raised $111M in financing led by Brookfield Growth.
“We are constantly exploring new ways to improve the experience of our tenants and their visitors, and we are working closely with Envoy to help us achieve that," said Xochitl Morales, General Manager, Operations at Brookfield Properties. "Envoy Connect was designed specifically for real estate owners and operators, and its launch is promising for any building owner that aims to exceed the needs of tenants and create a seamless experience.”
Connect and automate the multi-tenant building
Envoy Connect automates the everyday tasks of a building with:
- Control over administrative settings. Tenants have an Envoy account with their own administrative settings and integrations, which allows extensive customization.
- Integrations with tenants’ most popular tools likeOutlook, Google Calendar, and Slack. Tenants can register visitors, approve access credentials, and email parking instructions with tools they already use.
- A master visitor log. Maintain a digital record of everyone who comes in and out of the building for compliance.
- Security integrations. Integrate with the systems buildings already use for access control, background checks, and watch lists.
About Envoy
Envoy is transforming modern workplaces for flexible work to bring people together so they can connect, collaborate, and thrive. Envoy’s workplace platform has redefined how companies welcome visitors, improve the employee experience, book desks and conference rooms, and manage deliveries in 16,000 locations around the globe by designing products for a flexible workplace experience. Companies like Slack, Pinterest, and Warby Parker rely on Envoy to create an unrivaled first impression and keep their offices secure and compliant.
For more information, please visit envoy.com.
