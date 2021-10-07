AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in fast time to market, short and medium run length pouches and rollstock, today announced plans to open its next facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Serving brands of all sizes, ePac Kansas City will be a full-service sales and manufacturing facility, located on 9705 Loiret Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219.
The company has begun accepting orders, with fulfillment handled by other ePac U.S. locations until its manufacturing facility opens early 2022.
Randy Mackey, General Manager of ePac Kansas City, commented: “We’re excited to be able to bring ePac’s unique service model to local brands that need professional packaging to grow. As with the thousands of ePac clients around the world, our customers will benefit from delivery times of 5-15 business days and low minimum order quantities.”
ePac was formed to provide locally-based consumer packaged goods companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging, give back to the communities it serves, and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy. Since the opening of the company's first manufacturing facility in 2016, ePac’s mission has been clear – to help small brands obtain big brand presence and grow.
According to CEO Jack Knott: “ePac Kansas City will become our 20th plant to become operational in locations across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia. In each market we see a similar dynamic unfold - small and medium sized businesses are growing at double digits, and our partnerships with them can and do help accelerate their growth.”
About ePac Flexible Packaging:
ePac is the first company created based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the Indigo 20000. This technology platform enables the company to provide fast time to market, economical short and medium run length jobs, customization, and the ability to order to demand to avoid costly inventory and obsolescence. By harnessing the true power of digital printing, ePacConnect enables brands of all sizes to take advantage of the growing trends in connected packaging. ePac’s digital platform is inherently eco-friendly, while offering several sustainable film options. ePacFlexibles.com
