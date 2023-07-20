EpiBiologics Appoints Ann Lee-Karlon as Chief Executive Officer and President, Extends Series A Financing to Over $70 Million

EpiBiologics, a biotechnology company advancing a next-generation antibody-based protein degradation platform and pipeline for membrane and extracellular drug targets, announced today that Ann Lee-Karlon, Ph.D., will join as Chief Executive Officer, President, and member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Lee-Karlon will focus on expanding EpiBiologics’ proprietary EpiTAC platform, establishing value-driven collaborations, and building the company’s pipeline of bispecific antibody protein degrader therapeutics.