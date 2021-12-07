SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Epic Cleantec (or “Epic”), the San Francisco-based onsite water reuse firm, announced today that it has successfully closed a $9.4 million financing round. The company has pioneered an approach to treat and reuse water in buildings and will use the funding to expand geographically and deepen its portfolio of technology offerings.
Epic’s onsite water reuse approach captures and treats a building’s wastewater, purifying it to exceptionally high standards for reuse in non-potable applications, such as toilet flushing, irrigation, cooling towers, and laundry. The Epic approach can help a building reuse up to 95% of its water, saving owners hundreds of thousands of dollars annually on their water and sewer bills. The company’s systems can also incorporate additional resource recovery elements, converting wastewater into carbon-rich soil products and reusing wastewater heat for onsite renewable energy. Epic’s systems lower costs for building owners, ease strain on municipal utilities, and strengthen sustainability and resiliency efforts.
“When it comes to how we design our water and wastewater infrastructure, we’ve essentially done things the same way for 200 years,” said Epic co-founder and CEO, Aaron Tartakovsky. “Yet with the combined challenges of urban population growth, aging infrastructure, and climate change, the status quo simply won’t keep up. This additional funding will help us accelerate the mainstream adoption of water reuse and increase our ability to deploy our critical systems throughout the nation, and eventually around the world.”
The round was led by the family office of Dr. Kathy Fields and Dr. Garry Rayant, with participation from J-Ventures, J-Impact, and investors from a previous round comprised of VCs, real estate leaders, and prominent entrepreneurs, including Elizabeth Cutler, SoulCycle’s founder and former CEO, and Peter Yolles, water technology investor and advisor.
“In the 21st century, we should not have to rely on whether or not it rains to know if we’ll have enough water for our communities,” said Oded Hermoni, General Partner at J-Ventures. “With smart water infrastructure, we can predictably reuse and supply water where and when people need it. Epic is at the forefront of water innovation and will lead the way in building the sustainable, water-secure cities of the future.”
In the last 18 months, Epic has signed several major contracts, expanded its partnerships with leading players in real estate, and was a finalist in Imagine H2O’s Urban Water Challenge (a global competition designed to deploy leading water technology solutions into coastal cities). The company is offering complimentary consultations to real estate developers and owners, architects, contractors, engineers, and sustainability consultants across the nation, and can be reached through the company’s website www.epiccleantec.com.
About Epic Cleantec
Epic Cleantec ("Epic") is a water reuse technology firm based in San Francisco, CA. The company deploys onsite water treatment and reuse systems into individual buildings or groups of buildings, converting building wastewater into treated water for non-potable applications, natural soil amendments, and recovered wastewater heat energy. Born out of initial work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's "Reinvent the Toilet Challenge," Epic is now trusted by leading players in real estate including Crescent Heights, Westbank Corporation, and Related California. The company has been featured in The New York Times, FastCompany, Inc. Magazine, NBC Bay Area, TechCrunch, among others, and was most recently named a Fast Company 2021 World Changing Ideas Award honoree in two categories — Urban Design and Spaces, Places, and Cities. Learn more at www.epiccleantec.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005203/en/
CONTACT: Media
Epic Cleantec
Kenny Gayles
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE UTILITIES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENVIRONMENT ENERGY TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Epic Cleantec
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/07/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 12/07/2021 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005203/en