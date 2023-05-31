SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023--
EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, (“ EPIC ”) a specialized insurance brokerage offering clients property and casualty, employee benefits, private client and tailored insurance solutions, has added Kevin Daley as President, Western Region Private Client Leader. The addition of Daley, who has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, underscores the brokerage’s commitment to the private client segment and growth in the western region.
“We are excited to welcome Kevin to our national private client management team,” said Tim Brenneman, President and Private Client Practice Leader. “We have already made great strides with our client stewardship strategy and Kevin's deep experience in sales, underwriting, and risk management is another step forward in that vision.”
Daley most recently served as President of Field Operations across 3 zones and 10 regions for PURE Insurance. Daley has over 25 years of diversified experience in the industry having formerly held roles at Marsh, Chubb, and AIG. He holds an undergraduate degree from Indiana University, Bloomington and an MBA from Duke.
“I’m thrilled to join the EPIC team and help continue to grow the private client practice,” added Daley. “EPIC’s commitment to client service and finding solutions in challenging markets and risk scenarios is unparalleled. Their strategy for growth aligns with my own background and experience so I know we’ll be able to amplify those efforts together.”
Daley joins an established team of client-focused advisors. EPIC’s private client practice currently serves over 47,000 clients with 25 offices nationwide.
“I look forward to partnering with Kevin in furthering a best-in-class private client sales and support structure. Kevin’s background and leadership experience in California provides a unique vantage point of being able to look through the lens of the underwriter relative to CAT/Climate exposure as we seek to navigate these market challenges on behalf of our clients and carrier partners and develop creative win-win solutions.” asserts Steve Nelson, Chief Growth Officer, Private Client Practice.
About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants
EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants is a leader in risk management, providing clients with diverse and specialized property and casualty, employee benefits, private client and specialty insurance solutions. The EPIC team operates from locations nationwide that bring strategic and expansive specializations allowing them to collaborate for innovative and comprehensive risk solution development. For more information on EPIC, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005687/en/
CONTACT: Media
Gregory FCA For EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants
Kara Lester
610.228.2119
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE
SOURCE: EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/31/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 05/31/2023 12:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005687/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.