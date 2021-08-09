CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) on Monday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its second quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.7 million.
Epizyme shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 50% in the last 12 months.
