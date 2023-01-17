KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) today announced the 2022 year-end tax reporting information for 2022 distributions made to shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EPR Properties distributions.

The 2022 distributions paid of $3.225000 per Common Share (CUSIP #26884U109) are as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-21

 

01-18-22

 

$0.250000

 

$0.200824

 

$0.049176

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.200824

01-31-22

 

02-15-22

 

$0.250000

 

$0.200824

 

$0.049176

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.200824

02-28-22

 

03-15-22

 

$0.250000

 

$0.200824

 

$0.049176

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.200824

03-31-22

 

04-18-22

 

$0.275000

 

$0.220907

 

$0.054093

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.220907

04-29-22

 

05-16-22

 

$0.275000

 

$0.220907

 

$0.054093

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.220907

05-31-22

 

06-15-22

 

$0.275000

 

$0.220907

 

$0.054093

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.220907

06-30-22

 

07-15-22

 

$0.275000

 

$0.220907

 

$0.054093

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.220907

07-29-22

 

08-15-22

 

$0.275000

 

$0.220907

 

$0.054093

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.220907

08-31-22

 

09-15-22

 

$0.275000

 

$0.220907

 

$0.054093

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.220907

09-30-22

 

10-17-22

 

$0.275000

 

$0.220907

 

$0.054093

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.220907

10-31-22

 

11-15-22

 

$0.275000

 

$0.220907

 

$0.054093

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.220907

11-30-22

 

12-15-22

 

$0.275000

 

$0.220907

 

$0.054093

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.220907

Total for 2022

 

$3.225000

 

$2.590635

 

$0.634365

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$2.590635

  

100.000%

 

80.330%

 

19.670%

 

0.000%

  

The 2022 total distributions per share of $1.611012, consisting of cash distributions paid of $1.437500 per share and non-cash distributions of $0.173512 per share, for the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U208) are as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital

Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-21

 

01-18-22

 

$0.359375

 

$0.359375

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.359375

03-31-22

 

04-18-22

 

$0.359375

 

$0.359375

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.359375

06-30-22

 

07-15-22

 

$0.359375

 

$0.359375

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.359375

09-30-22

 

10-17-22

 

$0.359375

 

$0.359375

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.359375

Total for 2022

 

$1.437500

 

$1.437500

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$1.437500

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

100.000%

 

0.000%

 

0.000%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Date

 

Non-cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-2022

 

$0.173512

 

$0.000000

 

$0.173512

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

Total for 2022 (1)

 

$0.173512

 

$0.000000

 

$0.173512

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

0.000%

 

100.000%

 

0.000%

 

 

 

 

The 2022 distributions paid of $2.250000 per share for the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U307) are as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-21

 

01-18-22

 

$0.562500

 

$0.562500

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.562500

03-31-22

 

04-18-22

 

$0.562500

 

$0.562500

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.562500

06-30-22

 

07-15-22

 

$0.562500

 

$0.562500

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.562500

09-30-22

 

10-17-22

 

$0.562500

 

$0.562500

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.562500

Total for 2022

 

$2.250000

 

$2.250000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$2.250000

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

100.000%

 

0.000%

 

0.000%

 

 

 

 

(1)

Shareholders of the Series C 5.75% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares and the Series E 9.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares received non-cash distributions associated with conversion adjustments, as provided by the provisions of the respective Series. The conversion adjustment provision entitles Series C and Series E shareholders, upon certain quarterly common share distribution thresholds being met, to receive additional EPR Properties common shares upon a conversion of the preferred shares into common shares. The increase in common shares to be received upon a conversion is a deemed distribution for federal income tax purposes. 

 

In accordance with the respective Series provisions, the conversion adjustment is effective in quarters in which the change in the cumulative increased conversion ratio exceeds 1%. The deemed distributions are recognized (a) in the quarter when the cumulative conversion ratio exceeds 1% and (b) at December 31, 2022 for any conversion adjustment which has been deferred due to the cumulative increased conversion ratio being less than 1%. As such, a deemed distribution associated with the conversion adjustment for Series C is reflected in December, 2022.

The 2022 total distributions paid per share of $1.437500 for the Series G 5.750% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP #26884U505) are as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Cash
Distribution
per share

 

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Non-
Taxable
Return of
Capital

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Total 199A
Distribution

12-31-21

 

01-18-22

 

$0.359375

 

$0.359375

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.359375

03-31-22

 

04-18-22

 

$0.359375

 

$0.359375

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.359375

06-30-22

 

07-15-22

 

$0.359375

 

$0.359375

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.359375

09-30-22

 

10-17-22

 

$0.359375

 

$0.359375

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.359375

Total for 2022

 

$1.437500

 

$1.437500

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$1.437500

 

 

 

 

100.000%

 

100.000%

 

0.000%

 

0.000%

 

 

 

 

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have approximately $6.6 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

