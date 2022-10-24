THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
Epsilyte, a leading North American producer of Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), will decrease the price of all grades of EPS by $0.05/lb., effective November 1, 2022, or as contracts permit.
About Epsilyte
Epsilyte is one of North America’s leading producers of advanced insulative materials. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for lightweight, energy-efficient, and carbon-favorable materials. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, protecting lives in safety helmets and car seats, and enabling cost-effective infrastructure investment worldwide.
