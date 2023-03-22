Eptura Unveils Enhanced Visitor Management Capabilities as Check-Ins Increase 35% Year Over Year

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2023--
Eptura, the global worktech leader, today announced expanded visitor management capabilities within the Eptura unified worktech platform.
As companies continue to evolve their workspaces and preferred ways of working to optimize collaboration, an uptick in visitors is inevitable. From headquarters campuses to local offices, workplaces represent a physical manifestation of business identity, so it’s critical to consider the experience of various types of guests — such as customers, consultants, and vendors — in addition to how employees access and experience the workspace. With businesses seeing a 35% increase in visitor traffic year over year, organizations are looking to operationalize this attribute of workplace operations.
Eptura Workplace now combines workspace planning with new visitor management capabilities that grant organizations greater control over the visitor experience while increasing workplace security at scale, enabling them to:
- Quickly deploy a visitor experience that integrates with access control systems
- Extend calendar invitations to visitors, triggering an automated pre-registration workflow, including the ability to e-sign NDAs, upload an ID card, and answer custom questions
- Accelerate the check-in process by providing visitors with a unique QR code that grants condition-based access to the built environment
- Digitize visitor logbooks to understand who is, or planned to be, in the building
- Generate an emergency list identifying who is on site
- Review visitor data in conjunction with workspace booking and check in analytics available in Eptura Workplace
- Facilitate a secure visitor experience worldwide, with support for over 30 languages
These capabilities allow businesses to understand underlying building usage trends and make smarter decisions regarding office utilization. Organizations gain a more comprehensive view of workplace operations with features such as remote visitor registration, guest check-in, integrations with access control systems, watchlist monitoring, visitor traffic trends, and more. The application of Eptura Workplace’s visitor management solution is vast: customers use it to secure construction job sites with turnstiles, log truck drivers into manufacturing facilities to deliver or pick up goods, issue mobile passes to people visiting multi-purpose campuses, and expedite entry into offices and corporate real estate on the global level.
“Businesses are finding creative ways to modernize workspaces and streamline the workplace experience for employees and visitors of all kinds, from the way that guests check into buildings, to destination dispatch elevators, to occupancy sensors,” said Paul Phillips, CTO of Eptura. “This is designed to provide organizations with key insights about their offices that will help them surpass expectations for worktech and the user experience.”
This expanded capability follows the recent launch of Eptura’s unified worktech platform, an industry-first solution that connects workforce and physical asset management capabilities. The innovative new platform, which is Eptura’s first offering since forming from the combination of established industry leaders last October, serves as a single point of control, helping businesses optimize their approach to workplace and asset management, while putting an extended level of visibility and capabilities into their hands.
About Eptura™
Eptura is a global worktech company that provides software solutions for people, workplaces, and assets to enable everyone to reach their full potential. With 16.3 million users across 115 countries, we are trusted by more than 16,000 of the world’s leading companies to realize a better future at work. For more information, visit eptura.com.
