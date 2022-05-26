CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
EQ Office (“EQ” or “the Company”), a leader in creating inspiring workplace destinations and a Blackstone portfolio company, today announced the appointment of Alex Vouvalides as Chief Executive Officer and Josh Hatfield as Chief Operating Officer, effective June 6, 2022. Vouvalides and Hatfield succeed Frank Campbell, who is currently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer. Campbell is retiring following a distinguished 26-year career at EQ and will remain with the Company for three months to ensure a smooth transition.
Vouvalides and Hatfield bring nearly 40 years of combined experience in real estate investing and operations and strong national tenant relationships. They have worked closely together since 2014 when they were both executives at Hudson Pacific Properties (“HPP”). At HPP, Vouvalides most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer – roles in which he was integral in shaping the company’s overall strategy, had direct day-to-day oversight of the firm’s investment activity and led the leasing and development departments. Hatfield served as the Executive Vice President of Operations at HPP where he oversaw a team of more than 250 employees serving over 1,000 tenants across the company’s five operating regions and 20 million-square-foot portfolio. In 2021, Vouvalides and Hatfield co-founded Eagle Point Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, developing, and operating premier office properties in high-growth, technology-anchored innovation markets.
"EQ Office has a deep and rich history, and I am honored to join such a talented team during a pivotal moment in the industry,” said Vouvalides. “At a time when the borders between work and life are blurring, EQ’s commitment to enhancing the entire tenant experience at its properties stands out. I am excited about the opportunity to build on EQ’s momentum as a client-focused real estate investor and operator with a mission to help companies attract, retain, and inspire talent, and I am thrilled to grow the platform alongside my longtime colleague and friend. Josh and I share a team-first mentality and entrepreneurial spirit that I am confident will resonate well with the EQ team and enable us to deliver for our clients and the communities we serve.”
Vouvalides continued, “I also want to congratulate Frank on his impressive career at EQ. I am thankful for his continued support as he helps transition leadership and wish him the best in this next chapter.”
“Alex and Josh are proven commercial real estate investors and operators and will be great additions to EQ’s strong team,” said Campbell. “I am confident EQ is in good hands with Alex and Josh at the helm, and I am proud to have worked alongside such an amazing group of people over the past 26 years. I look forward to seeing the Company’s continued success.”
“Today is an exciting day for both EQ Office and Blackstone as we welcome two exceptional leaders who possess the experience and acumen needed to lead the next chapter of EQ,” said Rob Harper, Head of Real Estate Asset Management Americas at Blackstone. “We are confident in the future demand for high-quality offices, and Alex and Josh are the ideal leaders to drive the evolution of EQ’s customer-focused approach. I also want to thank Frank for his outstanding contributions over his 26-year career at EQ. He has made a lasting impact on the people and culture at EQ and has been an invaluable partner to Blackstone. On behalf of everyone at Blackstone, we wish him all the best in retirement.”
About EQ Office
EQ focuses on the experience its 20 million square feet provides - how space feels, activates and performs to amplify the human experience. We’re proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the workplace. Our diverse team of 200+ professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone’s real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in the work space. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com.
