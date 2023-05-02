CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
EQ Office (“EQ” or “the Company”), Blackstone’s US office portfolio company, today announced the appointment of David Marks as Director of Leasing in Seattle, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Marks will oversee day-to-day leasing in the company’s Seattle office portfolio and ensure a best-in-class leasing experience for new and existing customers in the Seattle region.
Mr. Marks has a successful track record of solving space needs for tenants within the Seattle region. Most recently, Mr. Marks served as Director at Newmark, where he oversaw leasing for over 6 million square feet of office space, completed over 400 leases in various leasing environments, and served as an advisor on various office sales and acquisitions for clients in the region. Prior to Newmark, Mr. Marks was a Vice President at Broderick Group, where he grew and managed an office listing portfolio of over 1.5 million square feet, averaging over 50 lease transactions annually. Mr. Marks began his career on JLL’s industrial real estate team.
“David is an established leader in Seattle’s commercial real estate market with an extensive background in leasing,” said Britton Derkac, Executive Vice President, Leasing, EQ Office. “David’s appointment illustrates EQ’s focus on translating our strategic leasing goals into action, while maintaining our focus on supporting our industry-leading spaces and iconic buildings. We are confident that David will enhance our regional operating capabilities and will be an immediate asset to our leasing team, strategic partners, and the Seattle community.”
Mr. Marks added, “I am thrilled to join an organization focused on creating effective, inspiring workplaces and maximizing tenant success. As a member of the leasing team, I look forward to driving value across EQ’s office portfolio.”
Mr. Marks earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Marketing and Finance from the University of Washington School of Business.
About EQ Office
EQ Office is Blackstone’s US office portfolio company with best-in-class expertise across acquisitions, asset management, leasing, redevelopment and property operations. EQ’s focus is to create and operate inspiring workplace destinations by offering solutions that blend the best of work, home, and hospitality. Our diverse team of ~200 professionals currently operate a portfolio of over 20 million square feet for over 1,500 customers across major US markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle.
