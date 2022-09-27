WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
EQ Office, a leader in creating inspiring workplace destinations, today announced plans for James Beard award winning chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality Tom Colicchio to open his first full-service concept in Washington, D.C. at Market Square, a landmark property that sits equidistant to the U.S. Capitol and the White House.
The 10,000-square-foot restaurant will be located at 701 Pennsylvania Ave. and is being designed by INC Architecture & Design, the award-winning New York-based studio known for their innovative hospitality design for 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, the TWA Hotel, and The Line Hotel DC. Chef Colicchio’s restaurant is expected to open in 2023.
“The addition of this restaurant concept will further the vibrancy of the Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street office corridor, adding a hospitality-like experience to a modern workplace setting,” said Morgan Monroe, Director, Portfolio Management at EQ Office, and market lead. “There is no one better suited than Chef Colicchio to add to D.C.’s culinary scene and solidify Market Square as a destination.”
Market Square, co-owned with Columbia Property Trust, was designed by Washington, D.C.-based Hartman-Cox Architects in 1990. It brings together historic beauty and modern amenities to meet the needs of today’s workforce, with a focus on wellness and hospitality-driven experience. Comprised of two towers on Pennsylvania Avenue that wrap around the U.S. Navy Memorial, Market Square is home to over 30 Fortune 500 companies.
“We are thrilled that Tom has found a permanent home for his new culinary experience at Market Square. As someone who’s worked with both hospitality and design teams in other cities, to bring a chef with countless accolades to D.C. is a win for the city and community,” said Scott Silverstein, Director, Portfolio Management at EQ Office.
“As our customers and business leaders seek innovative ways to engage their workforce, we believe that crafting unique experiences, such as this, will help them in their mission to attract and retain their talent,” added Monroe. “The workplace has been forever changed, and by adding a concept from a chef of this caliber to the fabric of Market Square, EQ will create an even more special environment for both tenants and guests alike.”
Market Square’s amenities are focused on bridging the gap between the office and the home, including a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, premier conference facility, and a 9,000-square-foot rooftop with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. JLL is the exclusive office leasing team for the property. Washington, D.C.-based Miller Walker Retail Real Estate leads retail leasing. The ownership team and Crafted Hospitality worked with FOC (Friend of Chef) out of New York City to bring the deal to fruition. For more information on Market Square and leasing opportunities, visit https://marketsquare-dc.com/.
About EQ Office
EQ focuses on the experience its 20 million square feet provides - how space feels, activates and performs by incorporating the most valued elements of home and hospitality into the office. We’re proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the workplace. Our diverse team of 200+ professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone’s real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in the work space. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. Columbia uses its experience in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management to grow value across its high-quality, eight million square foot portfolio of owned and managed assets. Columbia has been named a 2022 ENERGY STAR “Partner of the Year” by the E.P.A. and a “Green Lease Leader” by the U.S. Department of Energy, as well as one of Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in New York 2021” among Small and Medium-sized employers. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit, and follow @columbiacxp on Instagram, Linked, and Twitter.
