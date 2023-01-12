North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.