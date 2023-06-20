FORT WORTH, Texas — With temperatures escalating to more than 100 degrees across North Texas, and Fort Worth under an excessive heat warning until Wednesday, Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to reduce energy use Tuesday night.
ERCOT, the organization that controls Texas’ electrical grid, issued a voluntary conservation notice on Tuesday, asking all state government offices to implement energy-saving programs. The conditions are not near an emergency, but after ERCOT nearly broke a record for daily energy usage in June on Monday, they are asking consumers to help lower demand.
On Monday, Texas used 79,304 MW of electricity, near the all-time record of 80,148 MW in one day. Temperatures across Texas are expected reach 106, and heat advisory warnings signal high temperatures throughout the week.
On June 13, ERCOT issued a weather watch warning Texans of the coming heat. A heat advisory was sent out by the National Weather Service late last week as temperatures began rising. More 100-degree days are expected this week.
———
©2023 Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Visit star-telegram.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.