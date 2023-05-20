ISTANBUL — It is a "national duty" for Turkish citizens living abroad to vote in the country's May 28 runoff, the opposition's presidential contender Kemal Kilicdaroglu said.
"Wherever you are in the world, heading to the ballot box in this election is a national duty," Kilicdaroglu said in a video message posted on Twitter.
He mentioned a referendum in 2018 which gave long-time incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan extensive powers, including over the judiciary.
"You saw what happened after the previous referendum. This one is the final exit for our country. Come to the ballot box ... vote for your homeland," Kilicdaroglu said in the video posted late Friday.
Many observers cite Turkey's executive presidency, which lends extraordinary powers to a single leader, as one of the reasons for the country's deteriorating human rights record, worsening ties with Western allies and its ailing economy.
Kilicdaroglu pledged incentives for the Turkish diaspora, from tax cuts to equal public services while in the country.
"I believe wholeheartedly that you will support this struggle for democracy," he added.
In a tweet on Friday, Erdogan accused Kilicdaroglu's camp of collaborating with the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as well as "global media and imperialists."
Erdogan has been harshly attacking the opposition from backing "terrorists" to degenerating the youth, and pledges higher wages and more infrastructure and defense investments.
Erdogan narrowly failed to win the absolute majority above 50% in the first round on May 14 needed to avoid a runoff vote. Observers say Kilicdaroglu faces an uphill battle to overtake him.
In desperate bid for nationalist votes, Kilicdaroglu has vowed to send as many as "10 million" asylum seekers in Turkey back home.
According to the United Nations, there are 3.9 million refugees living in Turkey. Turkish government data puts the figure at around 4 million, including Syrians.
On Saturday, in fresh salvos against Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan accused his rival of "hate speech," without mentioning the refugees.
Kilicdaroglu is increasingly using "toxic" language, Erdogan told supporters in the southeastern province of Adıyaman, accusing his rival of aspiring towards a "fascist" leadership.
Erdogan had announced similar goals to relocate a certain amount of Syrians back to northern Syria, but his camp has so far refrained from announcing plans to expel large numbers of asylum seekers.
Around 3.4 million eligible Turkish voters abroad, including some 1.5 million in Germany, began casting their votes on Saturday.
In Turkey, some 61 million voters are to head to the polls on May 28.
It is the first time in Turkey's history that there will be a runoff election for the presidency.
In the first round of voting, some 65% of voters in Germany backed Erdogan, meaning he performed better in Germany and other countries than at home in Turkey.
Turks in Germany have until May 24 to cast their votes. Germany is home to Turkey's largest diaspora.
©2023 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
