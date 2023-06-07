PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2023--
ERIKS North America (ERIKS NA), a leading distributor in the industrial market, is delighted to announce Terry Subia's promotion to Vice President of Key Markets.
With over 35 years of sales experience in the industrial sector, Terry has been an invaluable member of the ERIKS team for the last 18 years, serving as an Industry Director for the past two years.
"We are thrilled to announce Terry's well-deserved promotion to Vice President of Key Markets," said Jeff Crane, CEO of ERIKS North America. "His extensive experience and expertise in the industrial market make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Terry's strong leadership skills, combined with his customer-centric approach, will guide us in achieving our growth objectives and strengthening our relationships with key customers."
Terry will be overseeing a team of highly skilled professionals in his new role. The collaboration and expertise of this team will further bolster ERIKS NA's capabilities in serving our valued customers.
Speaking about his promotion, Terry Subia expressed gratitude and excitement, saying, "I am honored to take on this new role in the company. I am passionate about building strong partnerships with our customers and driving organic growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver exceptional value and solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."
ERIKS North America congratulates Terry Subia on his well-deserved promotion and looks forward to continued success and growth under his leadership in the Vice President of Key Markets role.
About ERIKS North America:
ERIKS North America, a portfolio company of LKCM Headwater Investments, is a leading distributor of fluid and material conveyance solutions for industrial customers. Our technical solutions and services keep our customers running, reduce downtime and total cost of ownership.
