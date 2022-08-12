DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022--
The "Erosive Esophagitis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Erosive Esophagitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Erosive Esophagitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Erosive Esophagitis Epidemiology Perspective
The Erosive Esophagitis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Erosive Esophagitis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.
The Erosive Esophagitis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.
Erosive Esophagitis Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
The Erosive Esophagitis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Erosive Esophagitis epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2019 to 2032.
The Erosive Esophagitis report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.
KOL views
The publisher interviews, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.
Scope of the Report
- The Erosive Esophagitis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
- The Erosive Esophagitis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Erosive Esophagitis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Erosive Esophagitis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan
- The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Erosive Esophagitis
- The report provides the segmentation of the Erosive Esophagitis epidemiology
Report Highlights
- 11-year Forecast of Erosive Esophagitis epidemiology
- 7MM Coverage
- Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Erosive Esophagitis
- Cases of Erosive Esophagitis by Mutation Types
- Erosive Esophagitis Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations
Key Assessments
- Patient Segmentation
- Disease Risk & Burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Erosive Esophagitis
3. Erosive Esophagitis: Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Sign and Symptoms
3.3. Pathophysiology
3.4. Risk Factors
3.5. Diagnosis
4. Patient Journey
5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
5.3.1. Erosive Esophagitis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019-2032)
5.4. United States Epidemiology
5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
5.5.2. France Epidemiology
5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
5.6. Japan Epidemiology
6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
6.1. Erosive Esophagitis Treatment and Management
6.2. Erosive Esophagitis Treatment Algorithm
7. KOL Views
8. Unmet Needs
9. Appendix
