NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2023--
ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in the virtual 21 st CL King Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023 with a presentation scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website ( https://investors.esabcorporation.com ).
About ESAB Corporation
Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions. Our rich history of innovative products and workflow solutions and our business system, ESAB Business Excellence, allows us to realize our purpose of Shaping the World We Imagine.™ ESAB Corporation is based in North Bethesda, Maryland and employs approximately 9,000 associates and serves customers in approximately 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817292780/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Barbalato
Vice President, Investor Relations
E-mail:investorrelations@esab.com
Phone: 1-301-323-9098
KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OIL/GAS OTHER MANUFACTURING ENERGY MACHINERY ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: ESAB Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/17/2023 07:30 AM/DISC: 08/17/2023 07:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817292780/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.