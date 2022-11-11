NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--
Today ESAB, an ESAB Corporation brand (NYSE: ESAB), and a world leader in welding and cutting equipment and consumables, announced the kick-off of its inaugural SparkWeek, a week-long, virtual launch event highlighting new welding and fabrication products. With 16 product unveils slated to go live between Monday, November 14 and Friday, November 18, SparkWeek is poised to redefine ESAB’s position in the global fabrication technology industries, bringing the business and its portfolio of brands into new segments and audiences.
“We are excited to host our inaugural SparkWeek and showcase innovations from across the ESAB portfolio which we know will move the fabrication industry forward with re-designed and state-of-the-art solutions for welders and metal fabricators around the world,” said Steven Molenda, ESAB’s Senior Director, Global MarCom and Marketing Strategies. “From game-changing portable welding products to industrial and automation product announcements, ESAB is continuing to redefine power, productivity, and performance in the fabrication industry.”
Each day of SparkWeek at 12 p.m. Eastern, ESAB will premiere a new announcement video at ESAB.com/SparkWeek, unveiling products around a particular theme. Viewers who attend the daily premieres will be able to ask ESAB global product managers questions in real-time. The event page will also feature information about the new products.
See the ESAB SparkWeek announcement schedule below:
- Monday, November 14: Portable Welding
- Tuesday, November 15: Software, Filler Metals, and Automation
- Wednesday, November 16: Cutting
- Thursday, November 17: PPE, Shop Welding, Industrial Productivity, and Gas Control
- Friday, November 18: Industry Changing New Product Announcement
For more information about SparkWeek and to sign up for daily alerts, visit ESAB.com/SparkWeek. For more information about ESAB Corporation, including its world leading portfolio of fabrication and gas control technology solutions, visit ESABcorporation.com.
About ESAB
ESAB is a world leader in fabrication technology. For more than 100 years ESAB has transformed industries built by fabricators, providing complete workflow solutions through our diverse portfolio of products from more than 40 of the most trusted brands in welding and cutting in the world. From industrial demands to repair and maintenance, innovators that shape the world, rely on ESAB’s portfolio. To learn more, visit ESAB.com.
About ESAB Corporation
ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and gas control technology, providing our partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics, and digital solutions which enable the everyday and extraordinary work that shapes our world. To learn more, visit ESABcorporation.com.
