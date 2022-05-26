Esmark Steel Group Announces Don Macintyre Appointed as Senior Vice President of Purchasing

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Esmark Steel Group, a subsidiary of Esmark, Inc., announced today that Don Macintyre, vice president and general manager, has been promoted to senior vice president of purchasing, effective May 20, 2022. In this role, Macintyre will be responsible for all steel purchases and will report directly to Esmark Steel Group Chief Executive Officer Roberto Alvarez.
Esmark Steel Group promotes Don Macintyre to senior vice president of purchasing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Macintyre has more than 30 years of experience in steel and related industries. Prior to his current role, he held roles of increasing responsibilities at Excalibur Machine (an Esmark company) as chief operating officer, and Century Steel as director of purchasing (later acquired by Esmark). Early in his career, he gained experience at Klöckner Steel Trading and 3M.
“I have known and worked closely with Don for two decades, and he has always been a key ‘go to’ manager within Esmark,” said James P. Bouchard, Esmark, Inc. Chairman and CEO. “His intimacy with the steel industry, combined with his leadership and collaboration skills, made him the ideal candidate for this role.”
“I’ve had the pleasure to work with Don since the early days of Esmark. His knowledge and skill set from his extensive career in operations, supply chain and commercial, position him well to take on this critical role at the company,” said Mike Ogrizovich, Esmark, Inc. Executive Vice President. “He has made Esmark a better company with all of his assignments and results-driven work. He is focused, committed and always a team player.”
Macintyre earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern Illinois University.
About Esmark Steel Group
Esmark Steel Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Esmark, Inc., is one of the United States’ leading processors and distributors of value-added flat-rolled steel and the third-largest U.S. producer of tin plate steel. We offer the products, services and innovations to help our customers gain and sustain the competitive edge in their industries. www.esmarksteelgroup.com
About Esmark, Inc.
Esmark, Inc. is a diversified, privately-held family company with a portfolio of industrial companies with strong roots in the steel industry. Over the years, Esmark has diversified its interests and operations into a number of businesses engaged in the industrial and commodity sectors. Esmark (a former publicly traded company on NASDAQ: ESMK) has focused on several key industries including steel services, oil and gas exploration, aviation, real estate, professional services, technology and youth sports development. The company is also an active corporate citizen in the communities it serves, having committed more than $10 million in philanthropic support of a wide range of humanitarian, education, family wellness and youth sports programs in Pennsylvania, Illinois and internationally. www.esmark.com
