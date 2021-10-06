FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Sage Steele speaks at the 15th annual High School Athlete of the Year Awards in Marina del Rey, Calif. Steele will not appear on ESPN's “SportsCenter” the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast. Steele appeared on a podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler where she criticized ESPN and the Walt Disney Company's mandate for employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine.