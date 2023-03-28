REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2023--
Most current courses for software application development focus on technology and architecture rather than the tenets of interface design. Steve Jobs was quoted as saying that "design isn't just what it looks like and feels like—design is how it works." Maps, being inherently visual products, are critically dependent on good design. To support the geographic information system (GIS) professionals, developers, and designers who are building the next generation of mapping products, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Designing Map Interfaces: Patterns for Building Effective Map Apps. Whether configuring an out-of-the-box solution, building an app using one of the readily available app builder tools, or working on a custom app project, this book will guide readers toward developing more useful and user-friendly apps.
Teaching the principles and best practices that will help learners create stunning consumer-grade apps , Designing Map Interfaces covers key topics such as how to approach design, and common mistakes to avoid. The book is written by Michael Gaigg, a user interface (UI) engineer responsible for designing and building front-end solutions that focus on meeting both business needs and end-user goals. With over 30 years of web design experience, Gaigg has published his observations on common and recurring design problems on his popular blog, Map UI Patterns.
Designing Map Interfaces also provides a language for planning and building map apps, made up of UI patterns; these patterns are illustrated through real-world examples. Each of the 41 patterns explored describes a solution to an observed and recurring problem in UI design. The book explains when to use the pattern, why it is important, and what to consider. In turn, readers learn to make educated decisions on solving problems to make their apps work.
Designing Map Interfaces: Patterns for Building Effective Map Apps is available as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487284, US$49.99) and paperback (ISBN: 9781589487253, US $49.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.
