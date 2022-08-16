REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--
As the world steps back to examine its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to think about how to raise the standard for ways to prepare for potential future public health emergencies. Revisiting health preparedness strategies and plans means reviewing what the health community did that worked—and how those workflows can be repeated if needed. As a guide for these efforts, Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, has released Learning from COVID-19: GIS for Pandemics. The new book contains powerful accounts about how spatial thinking became invaluable in both local and full-scale outbreaks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The question of where was at the forefront of everyone's mind. And GIS provided the answer with surveillance applications that transformed possibly overwhelming data into real-time location intelligence, giving agencies and civic leaders valuable insights. During the pandemic, Esri technology was used to build the famous Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard that allowed public health agencies and governments around the world to track the spread of the virus.
One of the newest books in the Applying GIS series, Learning from COVID-19 is coedited by Esri chief medical officer Dr. Este Geraghty and Matt Artz, a principal content strategist for Esri Press. The book highlights best practices, key GIS capabilities, and lessons learned during the COVID-19 response that can help communities prepare for the next crisis.
Learning from COVID-19 is available in print (ISBN: 9781589487116, 204 pages, US$19.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487123, US$19.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase from Esri by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.
