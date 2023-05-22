REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
Downtown Saint Louis is poised to become a national hub for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) as industry leaders continue to establish a presence in the area. Construction of the $1.75 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus is scheduled to be completed in early 2026. To support the city's developing GEOINT ecosystem, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, will open a Saint Louis office in the Globe Building at the center of downtown's burgeoning Innovation District.
"Esri's decision to locate more of its people to downtown Saint Louis speaks to what has been quietly happening at a much greater pace in the last 24 months—an emerging and welcoming geospatial intelligence and technology scene that more companies want to be a part of," said Steven Stone, owner of the Globe Building. "The importance of Esri's growing presence in Saint Louis cannot be overstated—[Esri staff] will certainly play their role at the Globe in making our country safer in partnership with the NGA, but [Esri's] growing presence in downtown will also make Saint Louis smarter, faster, and more competitive."
In addition to 7,600 square feet of dedicated space, Esri will have access to a 75,000-square-foot, multitenant sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) operated by Westway Services. Esri's presence in the Globe Building, located just four and a half blocks from the new 100-acre western headquarters of NGA, will place the company close to a critical federal partner.
"At the very heart of the origin of the term 'geospatial intelligence' was a vision to achieve powerful synergies by combining remote sensing, geospatial data and information, data analytics, and data visualization," said Keith J. Masback, former CEO of the US Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF). "In Saint Louis, this has been realized at the Globe Building, and Esri will both contribute in an impactful way and benefit significantly by joining the community in the building."
Similar to the city's successful effort to establish itself as a national hub for plant and life sciences, Saint Louis has proactively nurtured an ecosystem to support and advance the GEOINT sector. Due to the federal government's major investment in the NGA campus, GEOINT firms are eager to relocate or expand to Saint Louis. Esri will join Maxar Technologies, General Dynamics, T-Kartor USA, and Ball Aerospace within the high-tech, futuristic halls of the Globe Building.
Esri's new offices are currently under construction with an anticipated completion date in mid-June 2023. To find information on job openings in the area, visit Esri Careers.
