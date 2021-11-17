REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
The nation's infrastructure has emerged as a critical concern recently, as the country has begun to address in earnest the need for maintenance, repair, and rebuilding. With a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill recently signed into law, transportation agencies will need to begin planning and innovating how they will improve assets and operations. Location intelligence is already changing the way these agencies and departments protect and maintain their infrastructure. Mapping plays a big part, but spatial analytics, real-time dashboards, and mobile applications are driving new, more efficient workflows and paving the way for innovative, cost-effective solutions.
As a guide for officials leading the way in this transformation, Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, has published Moving Forward: GIS for Transportation. With advancements in smart technologies like GIS, location intelligence for transportation management is not just for experts.
In Moving Forward: GIS for Transportation, readers see how ports, airports, transit authorities, and departments of transportation around the world have implemented GIS software to visualize and analyze data for operational efficiency, safety and security, asset management, and planning and sustainability.
One of the newest books in the Applying GIS series, Moving Forward: GIS for Transportation is coedited by Esri's director of transportation industry solutions, Terry Bills, and Keith Mann, a writer, contributor, and principal content strategist for Esri Press. Discover how GIS and location intelligence are helping transportation organizations strengthen their ability to maintain roads and highways, railway systems, and other vital infrastructures with Moving Forward: GIS for Transportation.
