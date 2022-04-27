Estrella Media Names Leading U.S. and Mexico News Executive Carlos Díaz Warns as Senior Vice President of News

Estrella Media, a leading Spanish language multi-platform media content company, has announced that Carlos Díaz Warns has been appointed Senior Vice President of News. An established leader for newsgathering organizations in the U.S. and Mexico, Díaz will lead Estrella Media’s editorial vision for its national and local broadcast news for the EstrellaTV and Estrella News linear and digital networks. He will be based at Estrella Media’s headquarters in Burbank, CA.