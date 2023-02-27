EstrellaTV Announces ¡Alegra Tus Dias!New Daytime Lineup

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 27, 2023--
EstrellaTV, the Spanish-language broadcast network of Estrella Media, is launching its new daytime lineup and theme, ¡Alegra Tus Dias! (Brighten Your Day). The new programming lineup starts with the premiere of the leading morning show in Mexico, Venga la Alegria, which will air at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT/9 a.m. PT and will feature local and national news and entertainment breaks. The fan-favorite 100 Latinos Dijeron follows, as does Cine Clasico, the morning movie. The highly respected and most-watched gossip show in Mexico, Ventaneando, anchors the new lineup at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT. The series will be available on EstrellaTV and its digital platforms, including the EstrellaTV app, available on Roku and FireTV, among others.
“Mexican audiences in the U.S. have been historically underserved with their media choices. Our audience lives in a dual world – living in the U.S. with roots in Mexico and Latin America,” said Enrique Guillen, Chief Content Officer, Estrella Media. “With ‘Alegra Tus Dias,’ we are giving our audience an elevated taste of home in the daytime time period. Relevant entertainment stories, breaking news from the U.S., the best in lifestyle and culture commentary, and coverage from Mexico and the world. It is the first building block in Estrella Media’s new strategy to super-serve our audience with the feeling and texture of their heritage.”
Giving EstrellaTV’s valuable Hispanic audience a kickstart with a feeling of home, Venga la Alegria starts the day with fun family morning content from the U.S. and Mexico. EstrellaTV hosts will provide breaking news and entertainment coverage in the U.S., interspersed in the series from Mexico. Venga la Alegria features leading daytime hosts in México, including Patricio Borghetti, Anette Cuburu, Sergio Sepúlveda, Ricardo Cásares, Tabata Jalil, Mariano Sandoval, Kristal Silva, Capi Pérez, Laura G, Horacio Villalobos, Flor Rubio, and Mauricio Barcelata. The series covers entertainment, culture, food, health, fitness, and fun. In addition, there will be a weekend edition airing on Saturdays from 1 p.m./noon CT to 5 p.m./4 p.m. CT and Sundays at 1 p.m./noon CT to 6 p.m./5 p.m. CT. The weekend shows feature Alana Lliteras, Mati Álvarez, Alex Sirvent, Esmeralda Ugalde, Rafa Balderrama, Kike Mayagoitia, El Chino, and Olga Mariana.
Ventaneado is a Mexican television program that celebrates and examines the latest entertainment and celebrity news. Hosted by Mexico’s preeminent journalist and television host Pati Chapoy, the series features commentary from Daniel Bisogno, Pedro Sola, Mónica Castañeda, Linet Puente, Rosario Murrieta, and Ricardo Manjarrez.
About Estrella Media, Inc.
Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multi-platform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.
Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 60 million U.S. households on 16 owned or operated stations and 35 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multi-platform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. Estrella Media's digital content reaches over 1 billion monthly viewership minutes.
Estrella Media also owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on 35 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.
To learn more about Estrella Media and company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.
