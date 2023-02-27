EstrellaTV Announces ¡Alegra Tus Dias!New Daytime Lineup

EstrellaTV, the Spanish-language broadcast network of Estrella Media, is launching its new daytime lineup and theme ¡Alegra Tus Dias! (Brighten your day). The new programming lineup starts with the premiere of the leading morning show in Mexico, Venga la Alegria, which will air at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT/9 a.m. PT and will feature local and national news and entertainment breaks. The fan-favorite 100 Latinos Dijeron follows, as does Cine Clasico, the afternoon movie. The highly respected and most-watched gossip show in Mexico, Ventaneando, anchors the new lineup at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT. The series will be available on EstrellaTV and its digital platforms, including the EstrellaTV app, available on Roku and FireTV, among others.