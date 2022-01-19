Estrellatv Brings the Sabor to Thursday Nights With MasterChef Latinos

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
EstrellaTV, the multiplatform network of Estrella Media, will premiere the original cooking competition series MasterChef Latinos on Thursday, February 10, with weekly two-hour episodes airing at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT. Produced for EstrellaTV by Endemol Shine Boomdog, the series premiere showcases 50 potential amateur chefs and home cooks preparing their best meals in front of MasterChef Latinos judges Chef Benito Molina, Chef Adrián Herrera, and Chef Claudia Sandoval. The series airs on EstrellaTV and streams on multiple platforms including the EstrellaTV app on Roku, Android, and iOS devices.
“The important thing about MasterChef Latinos is its cultural diversity,” said Chef Herrera. "In this competition, our amateur Chefs have varied origins that reflect the stories of the people who came to the U.S. as immigrants, without money, with few opportunities, and with a clear and firm intention to get ahead."
Chef Molina added, “ MasterChef Latinos on EstrellaTV will be a unique culinary experience where we can enjoy the range of Latin American culture and appreciate the melting pot of our cuisines and our chefs. You don't want to miss it.”
Chef Claudia Sandoval said, “ MasterChef Latinos takes the biggest cooking competition in the world, and turns up the heat, BIG TIME! Get ready for amazing food, crazy challenges, and three judges who expect only the best to crown EstrellaTV’s first MasterChef Latinos!”
MasterChef Latinos kicks off its premiere season on EstrellaTV with 50 chefs competing for the coveted white apron in the MasterChef kitchen. Who gets a white apron? Who will have to cook head-to-head with their peers to earn the last remaining spot? The diverse mix of contestants drives the energy and excitement as the season welcomes amateur chefs from a cross-section of Latin America and the U.S., including California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Puerto Rico, Mexico (Mexico City, Michoacan, Monterrey, Sonora), and Peru, among others.
The series sets out to find the nation’s best amateur chefs and home cooks whose talent and passion could transform their lives. Thousands applied to audition for the 50 MasterChef audition spots, but only the top 16 chefs get a white apron and make it to the MasterChef kitchen. Once in the MasterChef kitchen, their culinary skills are pushed to the limit. It’s a life-changing journey for many, but only one will be crowned MasterChef.
A #1 rated show from the U.K. to Australia, France to Israel, Italy to the Middle East and beyond, television’s toughest talent series has truly become a global hit. Now produced in over 50 countries worldwide and broadcast in over 200 territories, MasterChef is watched globally by over 250 million viewers and has transformed over 100 amateur chefs into professionals. MasterChef Latinos is based on a format created by Franc Roddam.
About Estrella Media, Inc.
Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.
Estrella Media’s EstrellaTV national broadcast network is seen in over 40 million U.S. households on 17 owned or operated television stations and over 30 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms. Estrella Media also operates Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S., and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media’s digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.
Estrella Media owns and operates 16 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.
To learn more about Estrella Media and to see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.
ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE BOOMDOG
Endemol Shine Boomdog is the Spanish-language division of Banijay Americas, developing and producing original content for the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican TV markets. In 2020, Endemol Shine Boomdog became part of Banijay, the world’s largest international content producer and distributor.
Endemol Shine Boomdog produces some of the top unscripted and scripted series in the region, including “Mira Quien Baila” (Univision), “MasterChef Mexico” (TV Azteca), “Me Caigo de Risa” (Televisa), “Nicky Jam: El Ganador” (Netflix), "Se Rentan Cuartos" (Comedy Central Latinoamerica’), “Quien es la Mascara” (Televisa), “Subete a Mi Moto” (Amazon Prime), "LOL: Last One Laughing" (Amazon), "Minuto Para Ganar VIP" (Televisa) and "Tu Cara Me Suena" (Univision) and "La Casa de los Famosos" (Telemundo).
