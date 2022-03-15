Ethisphere Names Henry Schein as One of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022--
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
Henry Schein has been recognized for 11 consecutive years and is the only honoree in the Healthcare Products industry. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.
“Since Henry Schein’s founding 90 years ago, we have been committed to the belief that ‘doing good’ for the professions and communities we serve allows the Company to ‘do well,’” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “This recognition is a testament to our longstanding commitment to serving the needs of society while holding ourselves to the highest ethical standards. On behalf of the more than 21,600 Team Schein Members, we are honored to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eleventh time. We are inspired by this recognition to further advance our socially responsible and sustainable approach to business to ensure that our Company does our part to build a healthier, more inclusive, and more prosperous future for all.”
Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.
“We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “We congratulate Team Schein for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation for the eleventh year, and commend the ongoing dedication of Team Schein Members for working to advance strong, ethical governance.”
Ethics & Performance
Ethisphere’s 2022 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year’s World’s Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points over the past five calendar years.
The outperformance, which Ethisphere refers to as the “ Ethics Premium,” has remained consistent since Ethisphere began tracking the performance of honoree companies.
Honorees
The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
About Henry Schein, Inc.
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,600 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.
Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.
A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.
For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.
About Ethisphere
Ethisphere ® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.
