Ethos Capital LP (“Ethos” or the “Firm”) announced today that Jim Miller, who previously served in senior executive roles at Amazon, Cisco, Google, and Wayfair, has joined the Firm as its newest Executive Partner. Mr. Miller’s expertise is to help mid-stage companies scale their operations through hyper-growth phases. He is a recognized thought leader in operations and supply chain management with additional expertise in software engineering, analytics, big data, product development and digital transformation.
Mr. Miller is one of 17 Executive Partners who work exclusively with Ethos to provide portfolio companies with sector-specific expertise to enhance operations and accelerate growth. Many of the Firm’s Executive Partners have worked successfully over numerous years with members of Ethos’ investment team. Ethos’ Executive Partners support the firm’s strategy of equal emphasis on both investment and operational expertise.
Ethos’ Executive Partners bring senior operating experience from organizations across a variety of sectors, including American Express, Apollo Education, AT&T, Brinks Home Security, Honeywell, British Telecom, Disney, Forbes, The Gap, Global Food Foundation, GovLab, ICANN, IBM, Ingram Micro, PwC, Quicksilver and TATA Digital, among others. Full backgrounds of the Executive Partners can be found at ethoscapital.com/team.
Erik Brooks and Fadi Chehadé, Co-CEOs of Ethos, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Jim to Ethos Capital. His expertise in helping mid-stage companies scale their IT operations will be an excellent addition to our team and portfolio companies.”
Mr. Miller added, "I am thrilled to join Ethos Capital and work with the exceptional team Erik and Fadi have built. I have long admired Ethos' commitment to partnering with exceptional management teams to create value, and I look forward to contributing to this mission."
Mr. Miller is currently on the Board of Directors of Brambles Limited (ASX Listed), The RealReal (NASDAQ listed) and LivePerson (NASDAQ listed). He holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Purdue University, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a master’s degree in management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he was a “MIT Leaders for Manufacturing” Fellow.
About Ethos Capital LP
Ethos was established to make majority and control minority investments in middle-market information service companies, primarily across North America and Europe. The organization provides operational expertise to companies through a dedicated team of 17 Executive Partners. Ethos’ strategy is to add value by partnering with existing management teams to strategically enhance operations and accelerate growth.
Ethos Capital is actively seeking new investment opportunities with companies that understand the importance of stakeholder capitalism and appreciate the impact of implementing responsible strategies. For more information, please visit www.ethoscapital.com.
