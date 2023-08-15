Etiometry Bolsters Data Security by Achieving SOC 2 Compliance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2023--
Etiometry, the leader in clinical decision-support software for high-acuity care teams, has successfully completed its Systems and Organizational Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. As one of the most stringent, industry-accepted compliance frameworks, SOC 2 standards underscore Etiometry’s commitment to security, confidentiality and data integrity, as the company aims to support hospital customers seeking to employ cloud technology.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815929496/en/
As one of the most stringent, industry-accepted compliance frameworks, SOC 2 standards underscore Etiometry’s commitment to security, confidentiality and data integrity, as the company aims to support hospital customers seeking to employ cloud technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The SOC 2 framework focuses on the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data. It is designed to mitigate risk to the unique challenges that healthcare providers – and the vendors they trust – face in handling sensitive patient information. An independent auditor, Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP, confirmed that Etiometry’s business process, information technology and risk management controls are properly designed and operating as intended.
“In an increasingly interconnected healthcare landscape, it is paramount that we do our part to ensure the security, confidentiality, and availability of patient data,” said Shane Cooke, CEO of Etiometry. “This accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to delivering a secure and trustworthy platform that empowers our clients to operate in the cloud environment with confidence.”
The recent SOC2 designation adds to Etiometry’s existing certifications that support secure development and support practices: ISO-27001 certified IT structure (cybersecurity) and ISO-13485 certified development/deployment/maintenance processes (quality).
About Etiometry
Founded in 2010, Etiometry is the leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. Etiometry has nine FDA clearances and four Health Canada approvals and CE markings. With roots in pediatric ICUs, Etiometry is utilized by some of the world’s top academic medical centers as well as leading children’s hospitals ranked by US News and World Report and Newsweek. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data.
The Etiometry Platform is the only critical care software solution that reveals deep insights into patient physiology, helping critical care teams deliver standardized and individualized care - and provides the ability to automate care escalation and de-escalation decisions. It is designed to facilitate the use of all available data to support the anticipation and management of the dynamic condition of patients requiring intensive care. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.
About Dansa D’Arata Soucia, LLP
Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (“DDS”) is a full service CPA firm based out of Buffalo, New York. Over the past decade, DDS has built a team of auditors dedicated to understanding the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria and how properly applying best practices to comply with this set of criteria results in mitigation of risk as it relates to protecting sensitive data. DDS understands that a SOC 2 examination can be initially intimidating. As such, DDS has worked tirelessly on finding ways to streamline the examination process to be as minimally invasive as possible on company resources. This allows the management teams of their clients to stay focused on growing their businesses! To learn more about DDS and their SOC services, please contact Daniel Garigen, CPA at dgarigen@darata.com and visit www.darata.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815929496/en/
CONTACT: Gina O'Connell, Product Marketing
651-983-8391
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Etiometry
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/15/2023 07:55 AM/DISC: 08/15/2023 07:55 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815929496/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.