EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2022--
Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel T-cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that Dr. Cheng Liu, President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in person at the PEGS Boston Conference and Expo at Hynes Convention Center on May 2-6, 2022.
Dr. Liu will be participating in two engagements. He will be hosting a roundtable discussion on the challenges and opportunities of targeting intracellular antigens and presenting Eureka’s approach of using TCR-mimic antibodies to target intracellular antigens, both in the Oncology Stream - Antibodies for Cancer Therapy Track.
Roundtable Discussion Details
Title:
Targeting Intracellular Antigens – Challenges and Opportunities
Moderator:
Dr. Cheng Liu, Founder, President, and CEO
Date:
Monday, May 2, 2022
Time:
12:45 p.m. EDT
Location:
Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA
Presentation Details
Title:
Targeting Cancer-Specific Intracellular Antigens with TCR-Mimic Antibodies
Speaker:
Dr. Cheng Liu, Founder, President, and CEO
Date:
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. EDT
Location:
Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA
ABOUT EUREKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel T-cell therapies to treat cancers. Its core technology centers around its proprietary ARTEMIS ® cell receptor platform and E-ALPHA ® antibody discovery platform for the discovery and development of potentially safer and more effective T-cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company currently has two clinical programs, ET140203 (ARYA1 and ARYA2) and ECT204 (ARYA3), in Phase I/II US trials in patients with advanced liver cancer.
Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information on Eureka, please visit www.eurekatherapeutics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005274/en/
CONTACT: Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.
Natalie Liu
Investor Relations
510-318-9215
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL CLINICAL TRIALS ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/25/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/25/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005274/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.