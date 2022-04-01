DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 1, 2022--
The "Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe active pharmaceutical ingredients market was valued at $49.52 billion in 2021 and will grow by 7.3% annually over 2021-2028, driven by rising adoption of biologics in disease management, increasing regulatory approvals, patent expiration of major drugs, growing trend of outsourcing and increase in geriatric population.
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe active pharmaceutical ingredients market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Country.
Selected Key Players:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- BASF
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Catalent Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Lonza Group
- Lupin Limited
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mylan NV
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Synthesis
3.1 Market Overview by Synthesis
3.2 Synthetic API
3.2.1 Branded Synthetic API
3.2.2 Generic Synthetic API
3.3 Biotech API
3.3.1 Biotech API by Drug Type
3.3.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies
3.3.1.2 Recombinant Proteins
3.3.1.3 Vaccines
3.3.1.4 Other Biotech APIs
3.3.2 Biotech API by Category
3.3.2.1 Innovative Biologic API
3.3.2.2 Generic Biosimilar API
3.3.3 Biotech API by Expression Technology
3.3.3.1 Mammalian Expression
3.3.3.2 Microbial Expression
3.3.3.3 Yeast Expression
3.3.3.4 Insect Expression
3.3.3.5 Other Expression Technologies
3.4 HPAPI
3.4.1 Branded HPAPI
3.4.2 Generic HPAPI
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Manufacturing Process
4.1 Market Overview by Manufacturing Process
4.2 Captive Manufacturing
4.2.1 Branded Captive API
4.2.2 Generic Captive API
4.3 Merchant Manufacturing
4.3.1 Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Type
4.3.1.1 Branded Merchant API
4.3.1.2 Generic Merchant API
4.3.2 Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Synthesis
4.3.2.1 Merchant Synthetic API
4.3.2.2 Merchant Biotech API
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Therapeutic Application
5.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application
5.2 Infectious Diseases
5.3 Oncology
5.4 Ophthalmology
5.5 Cardiovascular Disorders
5.6 Central Nervous System
5.7 Pulmonary Disorders
5.8 Orthopedics
5.9 Other Applications
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Drug Type
6.1 Market Overview by Drug Type
6.2 Branded Prescription Drugs
6.3 Generic Prescription Drugs
6.4 OTC Drugs
7 European Market 2021-2028 by Country
7.1 Overview of European Market
7.2 UK
7.3 France
7.4 Germany
7.5 Spain
7.6 Italy
7.7 Russia
7.8 Rest of European Market
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview of Key Vendors
8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
8.3 Company Profiles
