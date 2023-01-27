DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023--
The "Europe CBD Skincare Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe CBD skin care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2023-2030. This report on Europe CBD skin care market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the Europe CBD skin care market by segmenting the market based on source, type, distribution channel, and country. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Europe CBD skin care market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Rising awareness Regarding Healing Nature
- Investment in R&D Coupled with Demand of Skin Care Products in French Market
- Players like Khiron Life Sciences Corp in Spain introducing New Products in the Market
Market Challenges
- Can Cause Skin Elongation, Tingling and Stripping
- Complexity with Rules and Regulations Set by Government
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Source
- Hemp
- Marijuana
Market by Type
- Oil
- Creams & Moisturizers
- Masks & Serums
- Cleansers
- Others
Market by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Market by Country
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Europe CBD Skincare Market
4. Europe CBD Skincare Market Analysis
5. Europe CBD Skincare Market by Source
6. Europe CBD Skincare Market by Type
7. Europe CBD Skincare Market by Distribution Channel
8. Europe CBD Skincare Market by Country
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Kiehl's LLC
- Medical Marijuana Inc
- Elixinol Global Limited
- Cannuka LLC
- Cronos Group Inc
- Fab CBD
- Joy Organics
- Kapu Maku LLC (Populum)
- Khiron Life Sciences Corp
- Kiehl's LLC (Acquired by L'Oreal)
- Vertlybalm
- The CBD Skincare Company
- Endoca BV
