DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
The "Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Light Source (Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP), Vacuum Sparks, and Gas Discharges), Mirrors, Masks), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
The growth of the EUVL systems market in the region is owing to the rising demand for advanced and automated vehicles as well as the development of the automotive sector. 13.8 million Europeans have direct or indirect occupations in the automotive industry, which accounts for 6.1% of all employment in the EU. The direct manufacturing of motor vehicles employs 2.6 million people or 8.5% of all manufacturing jobs in the EU. The EU is one of the world's top makers of automobiles, and this industry represents the greatest private investor in R&D. The European Commission encourages technology harmonization and provides funds for R&D in order to increase the competitiveness of the EU automobile industry and maintain its position as a technological leader worldwide.
Scope of the StudyMarket Segments Covered in the Report: By Equipment
- Light Source
- Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP)
- Vacuum Sparks
- Gas Discharges
- Mirrors
- Masks
- Others
By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Key Market Players
- Intel Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
- Toshiba Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Nikon Corporation
- ASML Holding N.V.
- Canon, Inc.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
- Toppan Inc.
- NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market by Equipment
Chapter 5. Europe Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Intel Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
- Toshiba Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Nikon Corporation
- ASML Holding N.V.
- Canon, Inc.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
- Toppan Inc.
- NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pnzfh
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005916/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: EUROPE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY OTHER AUTOMOTIVE HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/08/2022 11:46 AM/DISC: 09/08/2022 11:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005916/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.