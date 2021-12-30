DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 30, 2021--
The "Europe Injectable Drugs Market 2020-2030 by Molecule Type, Drug Class, Delivery, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe injectable drugs market was valued at $104.8 billion in 2020 and will grow by 9.7% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising use of self-administered Injectable formulations, technological advancements in drug development, and growing approvals of new injectable drugs such as COVID-19 vaccines.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe injectable drugs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe injectable drugs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Molecule Type, Drug Class, Delivery, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country.
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Molecule Type, Drug Class, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players:
- Amgen Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Moderna, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Molecule Type
3.1 Market Overview by Molecule Type
3.2 Small Molecule
3.3 Large Molecule
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Drug Class
4.1 Market Overview by Drug Class
4.2 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
4.3 Immunoglobulin
4.4 Insulin
4.5 Vaccines
4.6 Cytokines
4.7 Peptide Hormone
4.8 Blood Factors
4.9 Other Drug Classes
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Delivery
5.1 Market Overview by Delivery
5.2 Pre-filled Syringe
5.3 Infusions
5.4 Other Deliveries
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application
6.1 Market Overview by Application
6.2 Oncology
6.3 Infectious Diseases
6.4 Autoimmune Diseases
6.5 Cardiovascular Diseases
6.6 Pain
6.7 Neurology
6.8 Other Applications
7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
7.2 Hospital Pharmacy
7.3 Retail Pharmacy
7.4 E-Commerce
8 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.1 Overview of European Market
8.2 Germany
8.3 U.K.
8.4 France
8.5 Spain
8.6 Italy
8.7 Russia
8.8 Rest of European Market
9 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlgp5q
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005259/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/30/2021 12:27 PM/DISC: 12/30/2021 12:27 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005259/en