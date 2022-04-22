FILE - Women cool themselves with fans in the Rastro flea market during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 15, 2021. Scientists say last summer was the hottest summer on record in Europe, with temperatures a 1.8 Fahrenheit higher than the average for the previous three decades. A report released Friday, April 22, 2022 by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service found that while spring 2021 was cooler than average, the summer months were marked by “severe and long-lasting heatwaves.”