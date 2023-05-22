DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
The "Europe Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge.
The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across Europe since 2006 and has been updating it every quarter since.
Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 1000+ price plans covered.
Key information collected and provided in the excel spreadsheet include:
- Name of operator
- Effective/Verified Date
- Type of customer (Consumer, Youth, Senior, etc)
- Type of subscription (Postpaid/Prepaid, Hybrid)
- Contract term for Postpaid plans(m-t-m, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans)
- Validity for prepaid plans
- Name of Plan
- Cost in local currencies and Euro (inclusive and exclusive of tax)
- Inclusive allowances such as Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, roaming VAS, and others with a separate column for each of these)
- Charges (per min, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 Mbyte of Data
- Tax rate
- Comments (these relate to the price plan and provide additional information such as add-on details)
In this continuously updated service - every quarter - based on a survey of providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.
The database also highlights key changes announced by operators since the previous update which are easily identifiable as marked in red.
Key highlights of the database include:
- Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison
- Each plan provides details such as cost and allowances that come with it.
- All the data is updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red.
- Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes
- Researched by a multi-lingual team
- Enquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing
Subscription includes
- 4 Updates per annum
- Summary report with each update
- FREE Enquiry Service
Who should subscribe to this service
- Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries
- Telecommunication operators
- Software and equipment vendors
- Consultancies
- Investors, Venture Capital companies and Financial Institutions
Geographical coverage (mobile network operators) end of December 2022
- Albania Telekom Albania (AMC)
- Albania ALBtelecom & Eagle Mobile
- Albania Vodafone
- Armenia Viva MTS
- Austria 3
- Austria A1 Mobilkom
- Austria Magenta (prev. T-Mobile)
- Belarus A1
- Belgium BASE
- Belgium Orange (Mobistar)
- Belgium Proximus
- Bulgaria Telenor (Globul)
- Bulgaria A1 (M-Tel)
- C. Republic Telefonica O2
- C. Republic Vodafone
- Croatia A1 (prev. VIP)
- Croatia Telekom (T-Mobile)
- Cyprus Cyta-Vodafone
- Cyprus Epic (previously MTN)
- Denmark Telenor
- Denmark Telia DK
- Denmark YouSee (TDC)
- Denmark 3 Denmark
- Estonia Telia
- Finland Elisa (Saunalahti)
- Finland Telia
- France Bouygues Telecom
- France Orange
- France SFR
- France Free Mobile
- Germany O2 Telefonica
- Germany Telekom (T-Mobile)
- Germany Vodafone
- Greece Cosmote
- Greece Vodafone
- Greece Wind
- Hungary Telenor
- Hungary Vodafone
- Hungary Telekom (T-Mobile)
- Iceland Vodafone
- Iceland Siminn
- Ireland 3
- Ireland Eir (previously Meteor)/Eir sub-brand GoMo
- Ireland Vodafone
- Italy WindTre
- Italy TIM
- Italy Vodafone
- Italy Iliad
- Latvia Bite
- Lithuania Bite
- Lithuania Telia (Omnitel)
- Luxembourg LUXGSM
- Luxembourg Orange
- Luxembourg Tango
- Malta Go
- Malta Epic (previously Vodafone)
- Moldova Orange
- Netherlands KPN Mobile (includes Telfort)
- Netherlands Telfort
- Netherlands T-Mobile
- Netherlands Vodafone
- Norway Telenor
- Norway Telia (Netcom)
- Poland T-Mobile (prev EraGSM)
- Poland Orange
- Poland Plus GSM
- Poland P4 (Play)
- Portugal NOS (previously Optimus)
- Portugal Meo (TMN)
- Portugal Vodafone
- Romania Telekom
- Romania Orange
- Serbia A1 (prev VIP)
- Serbia Telenor
- Slovakia Orange
- Slovakia Telekom
- Slovenia Telekom (Mobitel)
- Slovenia A1 Slovenia (Si Mobil)
- Spain Movistar
- Spain Orange
- Spain Vodafone
- Spain Yoigo
- Sweden Telenor
- Sweden TeliaSonera Mobil
- Sweden Tre
- Sweden Tele2
- Switzerland Salt (previously Orange)
- Switzerland Sunrise
- Switzerland Swisscom
- Switzerland Wingo (Sub-brand Swisscom)
- Turkey Turkcell
- United Kingdom 3 UK
- United Kingdom EE
- United Kingdom O2 Telefonica
- United Kingdom Vodafone
- United Kingdom Virgin Media
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoj3sn
