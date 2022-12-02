DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022--
The "Europe Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Consumer Gender, Sales Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe weight loss and weight management diet market was valued at $40,875.3 million in 2021 and will grow by 9.7% annually over 2021-2031
The market is driven by the rising availability of novel diets and organic food, the growing awareness of weight Europe Weight Loss and Weight Management
The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe weight loss and weight management diet in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Consumer Gender, Sales Channel, and Country.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type
3.1 Market Overview by Product Type
3.2 Meals
3.2.1 Low-carb/sugar Products
3.2.2 Low-salt Products
3.2.3 Low-fat Products
3.2.4 Low-Calorie Sweeteners
3.2.5 Meal Replacements
3.2.6 Organic Food
3.3 Beverages
3.3.1 Herbal Tea
3.3.2 Diet Soft Drinks
3.3.3 Slimming Water
3.3.4 Other Low-Calorie Beverages
3.4 Supplements
3.4.1 Protein Supplements
3.4.2 Fiber Supplements
3.4.3 Green Tea Extract
3.4.4 Conjua Acid Linoleic Acid
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Consumer Gender
4.1 Market Overview by Consumer Gender
4.2 Male Consumers
4.3 Female Consumers
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Sales Channel
5.1 Market Overview by Sales Channel
5.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket
5.3 Specialty Stores
5.4 Pharmacies
5.5 Online Channels
5.6 Other Sales Channels
6 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.1 Overview of European Market
6.2 Germany
6.3 U.K.
6.4 France
6.5 Spain
6.6 Italy
6.7 Netherlands
6.8 Rest of European Market
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Cargill Incorporated
- General Mills Incorporation
- GNC
- Herbalife Nutrition
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kellogg Company
- Kraft Foods Inc.
- Medifast Inc
- Nestle SA
- Nutrisystem Inc.
- Pepsico Inc.
- Weight Watchers Inc.
