DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2022--
The "Biosimilar Market in Europe: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 6,735 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25,446 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027.
Drivers
Biosimilars are less expensive than their branded counterparts as they do not require extensive research and testing which saves both money and time; thereby lowering the costs. Moreover, they also have short marketing times as launching a biosimilar does not require extensive marketing as the safety and efficacy profile of their branded counterparts have already been established
Several blockbuster biologics are expected to lose their patent protection over the next 5 to 10 years. This expiration of patents and other intellectual property rights is expected to create huge opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers
The European population is ageing with around one fifth of the total EU population above 65 years of age. There has resulted in a significant increase in the burden of lifestyle diseases in the region. The prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, oncology, etc. has been increasing rapidly in Europe. This is also expected to propel the market growth during the next few years
As a result of rising healthcare costs, governments across a number of European countries have formulated policies incentivising physicians, pharmacists and patients in favour of biosimilars over branded biologics
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Country:
- Italy
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Breakup by Molecule:
- Infliximab
- Insulin Glargine
- Epoetin Alfa
- Etanercept
- Filgrastim
- Somatropin
- Rituximab
- Follitropin Alfa
- Adalimumab
Breakup by Indication:
- Auto-Immune Diseases
- Blood Disorder
- Diabetes
- Oncology
- Growth Deficiency
- Female Infertility
Breakup by Manufacturing Type:
- In-house Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing
Some of the leading players operating in the European biosimilars market include:
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Teva
- Celltrion
- Samsung Bioepis
- Amgen
- Apotex
- Ratiopharm
- Mylan
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Eli Lilly
- Accord Healthcare Ltd
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Hexal Ag
- Stada Arzneimittel Ag
This report provides a deep insight into the European biosimilars market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the European biosimilars market in any manner
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Europe Biosimilars Market - Introduction
5 Europe Biosimilars Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Country
5.5 Market Breakup by Molecule
5.6 Market Breakup by Indication
5.7 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type
5.8 Patent Landscape
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Country
7 Market Breakup by Molecule
8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type
9 Market Breakup by Indication
10 European Biosimilar Market: SWOT Analysis
11 European Biosimilar Market: Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug
11.2 Research and Development
11.2.1 Characterization of Biosimilars
11.2.2 Developing a Unique Cell Line
11.3 Product Development
11.3.1 Pre-Testing
11.3.2 Intermediary Clinical Testing (PK/PD)
11.3.3 Confirmatory Clinical Phase-III
11.4 Final Product Formulation
11.5 Marketing and Distribution
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Trends
14 Requirements for Setting Up a Generic Drug Manufacturing Plant
14.1 Manufacturing Process
14.2 Raw Material Requirements
14.3 Raw Material Pictures
14.4 Land and Construction Requirements
14.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements
14.6 Machinery Pictures
14.7 Plant Layout
14.8 Packaging Requirements
14.9 Utility Requirements
14.10 Manpower Requirements
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dg3hn6
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005167/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/01/2022 05:24 AM/DISC: 07/01/2022 05:24 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005167/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.