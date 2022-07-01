DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2022--

The "Biosimilar Market in Europe: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 6,735 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25,446 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027.

Drivers

Biosimilars are less expensive than their branded counterparts as they do not require extensive research and testing which saves both money and time; thereby lowering the costs. Moreover, they also have short marketing times as launching a biosimilar does not require extensive marketing as the safety and efficacy profile of their branded counterparts have already been established

Several blockbuster biologics are expected to lose their patent protection over the next 5 to 10 years. This expiration of patents and other intellectual property rights is expected to create huge opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers

The European population is ageing with around one fifth of the total EU population above 65 years of age. There has resulted in a significant increase in the burden of lifestyle diseases in the region. The prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, oncology, etc. has been increasing rapidly in Europe. This is also expected to propel the market growth during the next few years

As a result of rising healthcare costs, governments across a number of European countries have formulated policies incentivising physicians, pharmacists and patients in favour of biosimilars over branded biologics

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Country:

  • Italy
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Breakup by Molecule:

  • Infliximab
  • Insulin Glargine
  • Epoetin Alfa
  • Etanercept
  • Filgrastim
  • Somatropin
  • Rituximab
  • Follitropin Alfa
  • Adalimumab

Breakup by Indication:

  • Auto-Immune Diseases
  • Blood Disorder
  • Diabetes
  • Oncology
  • Growth Deficiency
  • Female Infertility

Breakup by Manufacturing Type:

  • In-house Manufacturing
  • Contract Manufacturing

Some of the leading players operating in the European biosimilars market include:

  • Novartis
  • Pfizer
  • Teva
  • Celltrion
  • Samsung Bioepis
  • Amgen
  • Apotex
  • Ratiopharm
  • Mylan
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme
  • Eli Lilly
  • Accord Healthcare Ltd
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Hexal Ag
  • Stada Arzneimittel Ag

This report provides a deep insight into the European biosimilars market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the European biosimilars market in any manner

