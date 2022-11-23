DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022--
The "European Building Mobility Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service highlights market trends and growth opportunities in European building mobility solutions and covers elevators, escalators, moving walkways, smart parking, and crowd analytics solutions.
The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changed how buildings function. Building mobility solutions have gained more importance and will form a crucial part of buildings and cities in the near future. Rapid employment of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies will make products smarter and revolutionize mobility in buildings.
The focus will shift from offering individual products to ensuring a holistic occupant experience, with an end goal of providing comprehensive building management solutions. In addition to the increasing prominence of smart cities, it will lead to increased technology adoption to enhance mobility in buildings and the entire city to provide seamless mobility solutions.
Product, service, customer segment, business model, and competition trends are analyzed from various perspectives. Case studies of state-of-the-art solutions implementation demonstrate how cities and buildings transform with varying degrees of technology adoption.
Snapshots of key European countries showcase market attractiveness and opportunities for building mobility solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Building Mobility Solutions
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Product Trends
- Smart Elevators - Overview
- Smart Elevators - The Publisher's Perspective
- Smart Elevators - Case Study
- Green Elevators - Overview
- Green Elevators - The Publisher's Perspective
- Ropeless Multidirectional Elevators - Overview
- Ropeless Multidirectional Elevators - The Publisher's Perspective
- Ropeless Multidirectional Elevators - Case Study
- Smart Parking and Parking App - Overview
- Smart Parking and Parking App - The Publisher's Perspective
- Smart Parking and Parking App - Case Study
- Automated Valet Parking Robots - Overview
- Automated Valet Parking Robots - The Publisher's Perspective
- Automated Valet Parking Robots - Case Study
- Wireless Charging at Parking Spots - Overview
- Wireless Charging at Parking Spots - The Publisher's Perspective
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Service Trends
- Remote Maintenance - Overview
- Remote Monitoring - The Publisher's Perspective
- Remote Monitoring - Case Study
- Predictive Maintenance - Overview
- Predictive Maintenance - The Publisher's Perspective
- Predictive Maintenance - Case Study
- New Parking Fee Methods - Overview
- New Parking Fee Methods - The Publisher's Perspective
- Abnormal Crowd Behavior Analysis - Overview
- Abnormal Crowd Behavior Analysis - The Publisher's Perspective
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Customer Trends
- Home Elevators in Residential Buildings - Overview
- Home Elevators in Residential Buildings - The Publisher's Perspective
- Crowd Analytics in Airports - Overview
- Crowd Analytics in Airports - The Publisher's Perspective
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business Model Trends
- Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) - Overview
- Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) - The Publisher's Perspective
- Bundled Offerings - Overview
- Bundled Offerings - The Publisher's Perspective
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competition Trends
- Performance Analysis of Key OEMs
- Key M&As
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Key Country Snapshot
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Advancement
- Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 4: New Value Creation with Sustainability
