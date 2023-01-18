DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
The "European Pharma Handbook 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Pharma Handbook provides pharmaceutical industry decision-makers with a single source of accurate, up-to-date statistics, information and analysis on prescription drug business and regulatory environments throughout Europe. Coverage of 32 individual countries (cumulatively representing more than 99% of European sales) and a summary section on the EU are included.
Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters and others who work with the pharmaceutical industry will benefit from the European Pharma Handbook.
Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty drug or a mature generic, whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the European Pharma Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving the world's most important pharmaceutical market.
Information for 32 countries on:
- Approval Procedures
- Branded vs Generic Use
- Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices
- Distribution Systems
- Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies
- Generic Regulations and Market Trends
- Growth Rates
- Healthcare Systems
- Intellectual Property & Parallel Trade Issues
- Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices
- Manufacturing Infrastructure
- Marketing Regulations and Practices
- Payment Patterns
- Pharmaceutical Market Forecasts
- Pharmaceutical Market Structure
- Population & Prescriber Characteristics
- Pricing Regulations
- Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems
- R&D Incentives
- Regulatory Bodies
- Research, Distribution & Marketing
- Sales & Consumption
- Sales Channels
- Trade Policies
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/peant
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005796/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: EUROPE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/18/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/18/2023 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005796/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.